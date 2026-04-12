Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Nabon Memorial Home in Shillong

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the Nabon Memorial Home at Mawïong Rim in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.
The Chief Minister said the home is intended to serve as a safe space for women in need.
"This home will serve as a sanctuary of hope and compassion, ensuring that destitute and abandoned women have a safe place to live with dignity, security and care," he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund to support the initiative.
"Happy to announce that ₹25 lakhs will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to support this Home," he added.
Sangma further said naming the home after Ka Nabon holds significance, describing it as a tribute reflecting courage, faith and service.
He also commended the Jingiaseng Kynthei Shillong Ri-Lum Presbytery and the Shillong Ri-Lum Presbytery for the initiative, and congratulated them for their efforts towards community welfare.