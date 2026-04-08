Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Meets Kiren Rijiju Over FCRA Concerns

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to discuss concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and a delegation from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.
“Called on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ji in New Delhi today along with Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong and a delegation from CBCI. We discussed concerns regarding the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill and highlighted the vital role played by educational, healthcare and social service institutions, especially in remote and tribal areas,” Sangma wrote on X..
He further said the delegation emphasised the need for safeguards to ensure that essential services continue without disruption while maintaining transparency and accountability.
“Thank the Hon’ble Minister for the patient hearing and for assuring wider consultations with stakeholders before finalising any amendments. We remain committed to constructive engagement in the interest of our people,” he added.