Will address misunderstandings regarding FCRA: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (FCRA), Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that any misunderstandings regarding the law would be addressed, while emphasising that action would be taken against violations, but organisations working for the welfare of the country would not be disturbed.

"Concerns have been raised, and I have told everyone not to worry because our government is working for all. If there are any misunderstandings, we will address those issues. The concerns raised by Christian missionaries will also be addressed. There is nothing to worry about. We will not do anything that harms any religious group or social organisation. We are for everyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stated that he is committed to the welfare of every Indian," Rijiju told IANS.

He accused the opposition parties of spreading misinformation for political gain. "The Congress and other parties are trying to mislead the people of Keralam and gain political mileage. On this issue, we are not going to play politics," he said.

Explaining the government's stance on foreign funding, Rijiju said that all foreign contributions coming into India are regulated under the FCRA framework.

"If funds are used for the intended purpose of public welfare, there is nothing to worry about. However, if any organisation diverts these funds for illegal purposes or activities against the nation, we will take strict action. At the same time, we will not disturb anyone genuinely working for the welfare of the country," he added.

The Union Minister also said that during his visit to Kerala, he interacted with a wide range of stakeholders.

"I met everyone, not just religious leaders. I interacted with social workers, representatives of minority communities, and church leaders. It is my duty to meet all sections of society, and I had very good discussions with them," he said. (IANS)

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