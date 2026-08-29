Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Sanctions Rs 5 Lakh for Restoration of Vandalised Netaji’s Statue

Guwahati: Today, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited R.R. Colony in Rynjah and met members of the local non-tribal community after the recent vandalism of a statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) protest.

Sangma inspected the damaged bust and interacted with residents to hear their concerns after incidents of violence and vandalism reported in several parts of Shillong during the KSU’s black-flag motorcycle rally on 19th August.

The Chief Minister assured people of Meghalaya that the damaged Statue would be restored and sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the restoration work. He reiterated that the state government would not tolerate acts of vandalism or any activities that threaten the peace, harmony and unity of Shillong and Meghalaya.

The statue was damaged during the KSU rally, which was organised to press for the student organisation’s demands. The state government has stated that those responsible for the incidents will face action in accordance with the law.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had a significant association with Shillong. He first visited the city in 1927 and returned in 1938 as president of the Indian National Congress. The statue was installed at R.R. Colony on 23rd January , 2023.