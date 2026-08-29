Neeraj Chopra Out of Asian Games 2026 After Ankle Ligament Tear

Guwahati: The Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will miss the remainder of the 2026 athletics season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training. The injury also rules him out of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where he was expected to defend his javelin title.

Today, the 28-year-old athlete confirmed the setback, shortly after recording a season-best throw of 88.05 metres to finish second at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Chopra said that he had been regaining momentum before sustaining the injury and, following discussions with his medical team, decided to sit out the rest of the season to focus on recovery.

The injury will also prevent him from competing in the Diamond League Final in Brussels on 5th September and the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest on 13th September .

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, won Asian Games gold in 2018 and successfully defended his title at Hangzhou 2023.

The setback comes after an injury-hit start to the season. Chopra said he remained focused on recovering fully and returning stronger.