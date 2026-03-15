Meghalaya CM Reviews Hailstorm Damage in Tura, Orders Immediate Relief

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday held a review meeting with senior officials to assess the damage caused by a severe hailstorm that struck parts of the state.
According to the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Deputy Commissioners.
Officials were directed to keep close watch on the situation and ensure that affected families receive assistance without delay.
“Held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner & Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management), and Deputy Commissioners to assess the damages caused by the recent hailstorm. Directions were issued to closely monitor the situation on the ground, ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected households, and restore and maintain essential utilities at the earliest,” Sangma wrote on X.
The review came after a powerful hailstorm hit Tura and nearby areas around 3 am on Sunday, leaving extensive damage to houses, vehicles and crops.
Residents said the storm was the third spell of severe weather during the night and brought unusually large hailstones, some reportedly as big as golf balls. The hailstorm lasted for nearly 20 minutes, puncturing tin roofs and damaging several vehicles parked along roadsides and in open compounds.
The storm was also accompanied by strong winds and thunder, which further intensified the destruction in parts of the town.
Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage while relief efforts are being mobilised.