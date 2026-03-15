Assam Polls: AAP Unveils First List of 14 Candidates

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.
According to the party, the candidates will contest from several constituencies across the state, including Naoboicha, Dergaon and Gohpur, among others.
The announcement comes as political parties step up preparations ahead of the Assembly polls.
The Election Commission of India has already completed the special intensive revision of electoral rolls for the poll-bound states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with the final voters’ list now published.
In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third consecutive term in power. The party recently launched the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” outreach campaign, during which Sarma said he travelled about 1,200 kilometres and spent nearly 14 hours each day interacting with people.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has released its second list of candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, announcing 23 nominees and taking its total to 65 for the 126-member House. The party has also left 15 constituencies for its alliance partners, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur.