Meghalaya CM reviews transport, urban projects in Meghalaya

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials of the Transport and Urban Departments to take stock of key infrastructure and connectivity projects across Meghalaya.
The Chief Minister said the meeting focused on progress of major initiatives aimed at strengthening urban development and improving transport networks in the state.
“Held a review meeting with the Transport and Urban Departments to assess the progress of key infrastructure and transport initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and urban development across the state,” Sangma wrote on X.
Among the projects discussed was the proposed Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, which is expected to boost both economic activity and tourism in the capital.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the redevelopment of Meghalaya Transport Corporation land in Tura, along with plans for developing Transport Department land and a bus depot at Nongpoh.
“Also reviewed the redevelopment of Meghalaya Transport Corporation land in Tura, the development of Transport Department land and bus depot at Nongpoh, and operationalization plans for urban facilities,” Sangma added.
He further noted that discussions were held on operationalising urban facilities linked to these projects as part of the broader push to enhance infrastructure in the state.