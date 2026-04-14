NSE rolls out nanosecond order acknowledgement across segments

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has introduced a technology upgrade enabling trading orders to be acknowledged in nanoseconds across all segments, including currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, cash market and equity derivatives.
“This marks a significant improvement over the earlier system response time of around 100 microseconds, making the trading process much faster, smoother and more efficient,” NSE said in a statement on Tuesday.
With the upgraded system, every order placed on the exchange is now instantly acknowledged, providing immediate confirmation of receipt.
“The standard process of order execution, confirmation or rejection continues as before, but the instant acknowledgement removes uncertainty around order receipt,” it added.
The exchange said the move is expected to improve transparency and strengthen confidence among market participants.
“Traders and investors can now track their orders in real time, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making, especially in fast-moving market conditions,” NSE added.
According to the statement, the near-instant feedback will also support better risk management and operational efficiency for brokers, institutions and other stakeholders.
The feature has been implemented in phases over the past year. It was first rolled out in the currency derivatives segment in July 2025, followed by commodity derivatives in December 2025, and is now operational across the cash market and equity derivatives segments.
“The phased rollout allowed members to adapt seamlessly without any disruption to ongoing trading activities,” NSE said.
The exchange noted that the upgrade places it among the most technologically advanced globally, with very few markets offering order acknowledgement at nanosecond speeds.
“By reducing latency and improving system responsiveness, the upgrade is expected to enhance overall market efficiency and support smoother trading operations,” it added.
Established in 1994, NSE is India’s leading stock exchange and among the largest globally by trading volume.