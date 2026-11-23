Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma has ruled out militant regrouping in the Garo Hills after police recovered 380 rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun (MMG) ammunition from Rapdikgre village in East Garo Hills on November 18, 2026.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma dismissed concerns about a possible militant revival in the Garo Hills, stating that security agencies had no intelligence suggesting organised regrouping.

Responding to questions about the possibility of former militant groups becoming active again, Sangma said the available intelligence did not support such concerns.

“We’re very clear on one part that there is no regrouping as such and no Intel is pointing towards regrouping,” he said.

His statement followed the recovery of 380 rounds of suspected MMG ammunition in East Garo Hills, which raised questions about the possible presence of weapons and ammunition left behind during the insurgency.

Where Were the 380 Rounds of MMG Ammunition Recovered?

According to the reporter's account, East Garo Hills Police recovered 380 rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun ammunition on November 18, 2026.

The ammunition was found at Rapdikgre village under Williamnagar Police Station in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The recovery prompted questions about whether the ammunition could indicate renewed militant activity in the region. However, Sangma said there was no intelligence pointing towards an organised regrouping.

The seizure remains the central development behind the renewed discussion about insurgency-related activity in the Garo Hills.

Sangma suggested that the recovered ammunition could date back to the period when insurgency was active in the region.

Referring to the seizure, the Chief Minister said he presumed the ammunition belonged to that earlier period, while acknowledging that he could be corrected if his assumption proved wrong.

The Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is among the former militant outfits believed to have left behind arms and ammunition during the years of insurgency.

Sangma also referred to one or two sightings of individuals in certain areas while addressing concerns about possible militant activity.

However, he maintained that such isolated sightings did not indicate an organised regrouping, as security agencies had no intelligence supporting that assessment.

The recovery of 380 rounds has brought renewed attention to the possibility of abandoned ammunition remaining in parts of East Garo Hills.

Previous police operations in the region have also resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition believed to have been left behind by militant groups during the insurgency.