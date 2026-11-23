Guwahati: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) has appealed to the public and civil society organisations to support the ongoing indefinite agitation by deficit school teachers in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association issued an open letter on 23rd November, urging the public and civil society organisations to stand behind the agitating deficit school teachers.

The appeal was issued by the MCTA through its General Secretary, Longnam W Kharpuri. The association expressed support for the demands raised by the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association, which is leading the indefinite agitation.

The MCTA argued that the dispute should not be viewed simply as a demand for higher salaries or additional monetary benefits.

Instead, it described the agitation as a wider issue involving teachers’ service security, professional dignity and the long-term future of publicly funded education in Meghalaya.

The association also urged people to consider the underlying service-related grievances rather than focusing only on the immediate disruption caused by the protest.

According to the MCTA's open letter, deficit school teachers have raised several unresolved demands concerning their service conditions and financial entitlements.

These include:-

Implementation of the Centralised Provident Fund Scheme 2023.

Withdrawal of Scheme 2026.

Resolution of issues relating to the Centralised Provident Fund (CPF) and National Pension System (NPS).

Implementation of the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS).

Introduction of a Structured Pay Framework and Composite Grant.

Advertisement of vacant deficit teaching posts.

Clearance of pending salaries and release of Dearness Allowance (DA).

The MCTA maintained that these matters require attention as part of addressing the teachers’ longstanding service-related concerns.

The indefinite agitation led by the KJDSTA has disrupted examinations and other academic activities, raising concerns among students and parents.

The MCTA acknowledged the difficulties caused by these disruptions but argued that teachers should not be held solely responsible for ensuring uninterrupted educational activities when their service-related grievances remain unresolved. The association said the broader implications of the dispute extend beyond temporary academic interruptions.

In its open letter, the MCTA stated: “The greater danger lies not merely in the temporary disruption of examinations but in the gradual erosion of the public educational system itself.”

The statement reflects the association's concern that unresolved issues affecting deficit school teachers could have longer-term consequences for publicly funded education.

The MCTA maintained that addressing teachers’ grievances was important for protecting the stability and functioning of Meghalaya's public education system.

It argued that the agitation should be understood in the context of service security and professional dignity rather than being reduced to a dispute over financial benefits. By appealing to civil society organisations and the public, the association sought wider support for the teachers’ demands.

The MCTA's statement places the responsibility for addressing the unresolved issues beyond the teachers themselves and calls attention to the need to resolve the outstanding service-related matters.