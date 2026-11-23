Guwahati: The Khasi community celebrated Seng Kut Snem on 23rd November, marking the 127th Annual Day of the Seng Khasi movement in Jaiaw, Meghalaya. The annual observance renewed the movement's commitment to preserving the indigenous faith, cultural identity and traditions of the Khasi people through community celebrations and cultural activities.

Seng Kut Snem is the annual celebration of the Seng Khasi movement, which was established in 1899 to protect and promote the indigenous religious beliefs and cultural traditions of the Khasi community.

The 23rd November observance marks the movement's Annual Day and provides an occasion to reaffirm the importance of preserving Niam Khasi, the indigenous faith of the Khasi people.

Founded by 16 young followers of Niam Khasi, the movement has continued its work to safeguard Khasi customs, religious practices and traditional institutions.

The 2026 celebration took place in Jaiaw, Meghalaya, today.

A procession was organised from Madan Lewrynghep to Madan Weiking as part of the annual observance. The celebration focused on the historical significance of Seng Kut Snem, cultural activities and the movement's ongoing efforts to preserve Khasi identity.

Madan Weiking also holds importance in the community's cultural calendar, hosting the annual Shad Suk Mynsiem celebrations in April.

The Seng Khasi movement was founded in 1899 by 16 young followers of Niam Khasi. Its establishment came during British rule in the Khasi Hills, when concerns arose over the preservation of indigenous religious beliefs and customary practices.

The movement developed as an organisation dedicated to protecting Khasi heritage, including traditional rituals, the matrilineal system and customary kinship laws.

23rd November later became the annual date for observing Seng Kut Snem, commemorating the movement's foundation and its continuing cultural mission.

How Has Seng Khasi Contributed to Education?

Beyond religious and cultural preservation, the Seng Khasi movement has also pursued educational initiatives. Its educational efforts included the establishment of schools in 1921, followed by the establishment of a college in 1973.

These milestones form part of the movement's broader activities alongside its efforts to promote indigenous beliefs, customs and cultural practices.

The educational initiatives also feature in the historical record of the organisation's work in the Khasi community.

The Seng Khasi movement works to safeguard several aspects of Khasi identity, including Niam Khasi, traditional rituals, the matrilineal system and customary kinship laws.

Its activities focus on protecting indigenous religious beliefs while promoting cultural practices and traditional institutions.

Seng Kut Snem provides an annual occasion for the community to reflect on this history and renew its commitment to preserving its heritage for future generations.

This year's celebration marked 127 years since the movement's establishment in 1899.