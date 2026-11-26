Guwahati: The Meghalaya Government has declared 30th November, a local holiday in South West Khasi Hills district to observe U Sngap Sing Syiem Day, while the Assam Government has announced a public holiday in 11 districts to facilitate elections to the Sonowal Kachari and Mising Autonomous Councils. Both announcements apply on Monday.

The South West Khasi Hills district administration has declared 30th November a local holiday to mark U Sngap Sing Syiem Day.

As per district holiday order issued by A. L. Mawlong, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, government offices and several other institutions will remain closed on the occasion.

The order specifically states: “All State Government Offices, Revenue and Magisterial Courts, Educational Institutions, Banks and Financial Institution within South West Khasi Hills District shall remain closed on the 30th November, 2026 (Monday) on account of "U SNGAP SING SYIEM DAY".”

U Sngap Sing Syiem Day is observed in honour of the ruler of Hima Maharam, who resisted British rule. The occasion holds historical importance in South West Khasi Hills.

Moreover, the Assam Government has announced a public holiday on 30th November in areas under the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) and Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) to facilitate their respective elections.

According to the government announcement, the holiday will apply to 11 districts:-

Biswanath Charaideo Dhemaji Dibrugarh Golaghat Jorhat Lakhimpur Majuli Sivasagar Sonitpur Tinsukia

The holiday will be observed under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The announcement covers polling areas under the two autonomous councils, with government and non-government offices, educational institutions, businesses, banks and tea gardens scheduled to remain closed. The Assam Government's holiday announcement covers multiple categories of establishments in the designated election areas.

These include government offices, non-government offices, educational institutions, commercial establishments, banks and tea gardens.

The holiday is intended to facilitate participation in the Sonowal Kachari and Mising Autonomous Council elections.

In Meghalaya, the holiday is specific to South West Khasi Hills district and commemorates U Sngap Sing Syiem Day. In Assam, the public holiday covers designated areas across 11 districts to facilitate voting in the autonomous council elections.

Both announcements apply on 30th November,allowing affected institutions and establishments to observe the respective occasions.