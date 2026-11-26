Guwahati: The Meghalaya Government has invited singers, songwriters, composers and bands from the state to submit original compositions for the official anthem of the 39th National Games 2027, with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the selected entry.

According to the Meghalaya Government's competition announcement, the opportunity is open to individual artists and groups from the state, including singers, songwriters, composers and bands.

Participants must submit original compositions created specifically for the competition. Both the lyrics and music must be unpublished, ensuring that the proposed anthem is an original contribution.

The organisers are looking for a composition that captures Meghalaya's cultural identity, unity and sporting spirit while creating an inspiring musical identity for the 39th National Games.

The announcement carries a direct appeal to the state's creative community: “TURN OUR CULTURE, UNITY AND SPORTING SPIRIT INTO A SONG THAT INSPIRES CHAMPIONS.”

The competition gives local musicians an opportunity to contribute an original composition to the state's sporting event.

The Meghalaya Government has specified separate duration requirements for the full anthem and its shorter audio version. The complete composition must run between 2 minutes 30 seconds and 2 minutes 50 seconds. Participants must also provide a short audio edit lasting between 30 and 35 seconds.

Entries must be submitted in MP3 or WAV format. Each individual or group is permitted to submit only one entry.

The submission must also include a concept note of no more than 200 words. Where the lyrics are written in a language other than English, an English translation must accompany them. Participants must provide appropriate credits and signed declarations as part of the submission package.

The deadline for the Meghalaya National Games 2027 anthem competition is December 5, 2026.

Interested artists and groups must send their completed submissions to the official email address provided in the announcement: Email: 39ngmeghalaya@gmail.com

Participants should ensure that their audio files, lyrics, translations where applicable, concept notes, contributor credits and signed declarations are included before sending their entries.

The organisers have also clarified that submitting a composition does not automatically make it the official anthem.

The Meghalaya Government has clarified that the official adoption of the selected composition will depend on approval by the organisers. The announcement further states that a separate rights agreement will be required for the selected composition to be officially adopted.

This means that selection through the competition and formal approval for official use are separate steps.

The organisers have also prohibited the use of generative artificial intelligence in creating submissions. Participants do not need to provide a video as part of their entries.

The competition therefore requires original musical work, supporting documentation and compliance with the specified submission conditions.