Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills Health Department Issues Monsoon Advisory to Prevent Seasonal Diseases

Guwahati: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya has issued a public health advisory urging residents to take preventive measures against common diseases associated with the monsoon season.

The advisory highlights the increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases, scrub typhus, water- and food-borne infections, as well as mushroom poisoning during the rainy months.

People have been advised to prevent water from accumulating in and around their homes, including in discarded tyres, containers and other objects that can serve as mosquito breeding grounds. The health department has also recommended using mosquito nets or repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, particularly during the early morning and evening, and avoiding contact with floodwater or contaminated water. Anyone exposed to such water has been advised to wash thoroughly with soap and clean water.

To minimise the risk of food- and water-borne illnesses, the advisory recommends refrigerating cooked food within two hours of preparation, reheating it to at least 75°C before consumption, and avoiding stale or uncovered food. People have also been urged to wash their hands frequently with soap before meals, while preparing food, after using the toilet, and after handling animals.

The health department further emphasised the importance of maintaining household cleanliness and proper waste disposal to prevent rodent infestation. It advised against washing the soiled clothes or linen of diarrhoea patients in or near streams, springs or other drinking water sources. Residents have also been urged not to defecate uphill or close to water sources, as rainwater can contaminate drinking water supplies, and to avoid rearing pigs near residential areas wherever feasible.

The advisory also warned the public against consuming wild or unidentified mushrooms due to the risk of poisoning.

Schools, offices and other institutions have been directed to conduct regular inspections to eliminate stagnant water, maintain clean surroundings, ensure access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities, and promptly report any unusual clusters of fever or diarrhoea cases to the nearest health facility.