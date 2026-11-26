Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya marked Constitution Day on 26th November by organising a Constitution exhibition and a voluntary blood donation camp at its auditorium in Shillong. Chief Justice Justice Revati Mohite Dere attended as the chief guest, with the programme aimed at promoting constitutional awareness and community service.

The Meghalaya High Court organised the programme to commemorate Constitution Day, bringing together a constitutional exhibition and a voluntary blood donation initiative.

The exhibition, titled “Exploring the Constitution: From the Preamble through the Pages”, was inaugurated by Chief Justice Justice Revati Mohite Dere. She also paid a floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar as part of the programme.

The exhibition focused on the Constitution of India and its fundamental principles, providing a platform to highlight the country's constitutional framework and ideals.

The Meghalaya State Judicial Academy and the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority collaborated in organising the exhibition.

Justice H.S. Thangkhiew attended the event as the guest of honour. Justices Wanlura Diengdoh and Biswadeep Bhattacharjee were also present at the programme, alongside Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere.

Registrar General A.M. Ripnar led the gathering in reading the Preamble to the Constitution.

The collective reading reaffirmed the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. No direct statements or speeches from the participating judges or officials were provided in the event information.

Alongside the exhibition, the Meghalaya High Court organised a voluntary blood donation camp as part of its Constitution Day observance.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Blood Centre, Pasteur Institute, Shillong, and the Meghalaya State Blood Transfusion Council.

The blood donation programme added a humanitarian component to the event, linking constitutional awareness with voluntary community participation. The court's programme thus combined an educational activity centred on the Constitution with an initiative encouraging public service.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26th November 1949.

The occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the principles and values established by the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The Meghalaya High Court's November 26 programme brought these constitutional ideals into focus through its exhibition and collective reading of the Preamble.

The voluntary blood donation camp also formed part of the court's observance, adding a community-service initiative to the day's activities.