Meghalaya ECD Mission Wins Gold SKOCH Award

Guwahati: Meghalaya's Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission has been awarded the Gold SKOCH Award in the Early Childhood Development category at the 108th SKOCH Summit Public Policy Forum, that was held in New Delhi, earning national recognition for its integrated approach to child development.

The award follows a strict multi-stage national evaluation process that began in March 2026, during which the Meghalaya ECD Mission was assessed alongside several initiatives from across the country.

The selection process included project presentations, public voting, third-party expert evaluations, documentation reviews, impact assessments and a detailed examination of programme outcomes.

The Mission was recognised for establishing a coordinated framework that brings together multiple government departments and stakeholders to improve developmental outcomes for young children.

Headed by the Department of Social Welfare, the initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Health Department, Community and Rural Development Department, Education Department, development partners, faith-based organisations, community institutions and frontline workers.