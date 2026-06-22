Conrad Sangma Plans for Film City and Music Institutes in Meghalaya

Guwahati: Meghalaya has announced plans to create a Film City and a Film Institute in Shillong, along with a Music Institute in Tura, as part of effort to strengthen the Meghalaya’s economy and position itself as a leading hub for music and filmmaking

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma during the inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards held in Shillong to mark World Music Day on 21st June.

"We want Meghalaya and Shillong to become recognised hubs for music, filmmaking and the wider creative economy," he said.

Conrad Sangma emphasised that initiatives aimed at supporting musicians and filmmakers are just as important as other development programmes, as they create opportunities and help people pursue their aspirations.

He also highlighted the expansion of the Chief Minister's Grassroots Music Programme, which now supports more than 7000 artists across Meghalaya.

The state government used the occasion to showcase the growth of its OTT platform, “Hello Meghalaya”, it was launched in 2024 to promote local content and regional storytelling. The platform has recorded more than 5 lakh downloads and including films, music and digital content.

Sangma also handed over 16 awards to artists, groups and bands in recognition of their contributions to the state's vibrant music scene.

"Meghalaya is a land that loves music, and we are delighted to have supported many of our talented artists through the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme since 2022," he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister of the Rock capital of India also interacted with rapper Reble, a celebrated homegrown artist from the Jaiñtia Hills who gained widespread recognition through his contribution to the soundtrack of Dhurandhar 2.