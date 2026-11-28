Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya,Conrad K. Sangma said education remains a top priority for the state government while addressing a CRC and BRC conclave in Tura on 28th November. The event also saw the distribution of Tablet PCs to Block Resource Centre (BRC) and Cluster Resource Centre (CRC) officials across Garo Hills under SHCDM-II.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma described education as a complex sector that requires systematic interventions to overcome its existing challenges. He reiterated that the state government would continue to prioritise education and work towards addressing issues affecting the sector.

Sangma said the government's commitment to education was reflected through action rather than statements alone. He emphasised that improving the education system requires sustained efforts and the participation of different stakeholders.

His remarks came during the day-long CRC and BRC conclave in Tura, where officials from across Garo Hills gathered for the programme.

A key part of the conclave was the distribution of Tablet PCs under SHCDM-II to officials of Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) across Garo Hills.

The distribution extended technological support to officials associated with these resource centres. The initiative formed part of the programme's activities at the conclave.

Officials representing BRCs and CRCs received the devices during the event. The distribution was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Education Minister Lahkmen Rhymbui. The programme brought together representatives of the resource centre network, which was the focus of the tablet distribution.

Sangma said the government alone could not bring about the desired transformation in the education sector. He stressed that achieving improvements would require coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders involved in the system.

To explain the importance of collective responsibility, the Chief Minister compared education reform to an orchestra. He said every instrument must play at the right time and remain in sync, or the outcome would simply be noise.

Through this comparison, Sangma highlighted the need for different stakeholders to work together rather than pursue separate efforts. His remarks placed coordination alongside systematic government intervention as an important part of addressing education sector challenges.

Reiterating the state's education priority, Sangma said the government's commitment was “not just in words but in action.”

The Chief Minister's remarks reflected the government's stated approach of addressing challenges through systematic interventions. He also emphasised that education sector improvements could not depend on government efforts alone.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rhymbui was also present at the conclave, where Tablet PCs were distributed to BRC and CRC officials from across Garo Hills.

The event combined the Chief Minister's message on education priorities with the distribution of technological devices to resource centre officials.