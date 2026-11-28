Guwahati: A tuition teacher has been named in the charge sheet filed in connection with the suspected drug overdose death of 16-year-old Ekansh Jindal in Shillong.

The charge sheet, submitted to the District and Sessions Court in Shillong, names Sunny Sinha, Ralph Nongrum and Rita Kharshiing in connection with Ekansh's death. As per allegations, Sinha introduced Ekansh and his friends to ganja and subsequently connected them with Nongrum, who is accused of administering the dose that allegedly proved fatal.

Kharshiing has been accused of operating a drug supply network involving several agents, including Nongrum. She is also alleged to have provided the drugs on the day of the incident. Nongrum and Kharshiing are currently in judicial custody. Sinha, however, has not yet been arrested.

The charge sheet invokes Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt by means of poison or other substances with the intention of committing an offence.

It also includes provisions relating to abetment and criminal conspiracy. The three accused are alleged to be liable according to their respective roles in the incident.

Meanwhile, Kharshiing had filed a bail application earlier this week but subsequently withdrew it. The court dismissed the application as not pressed.

Ekansh's grandfather, V.K. Jindal, has raised concerns over the alleged involvement of people operating drug supply networks near educational institutions.

He alleged that Sinha introduced the minor and his friends to ganja, supplied the substance and connected them with Nongrum. Jindal maintained that Ekansh was a minor and that any consent on his part could not absolve those accused of supplying or administering drugs.

Calling for a wider investigation, Jindal said that focusing only on those already arrested would not address the larger network.

“Catching small people will not solve the problem,” he said.

He also expressed concern over teenagers, particularly those between 13 and 16 years of age, allegedly being targeted by drug suppliers.

Ekansh had returned to Shillong from Assam Valley School in Tezpur after completing his tenth standard examinations. He died in late March near Umpling Bridge following a suspected drug overdose. His death subsequently led to an investigation into the alleged supply and administration of drugs to minors.

Jindal also referred to another recent case involving the death of a 16-year-old boy, which is under investigation. He said the pattern warranted urgent attention from the police and district administration.

Jindal has urged parents to monitor their children's activities and associations more closely and called on law-enforcement agencies to take firm action against anyone supplying drugs to minors. Describing the loss of his grandson as irreparable, he expressed hope that the case would prompt stronger measures to prevent other children from falling victim to drug-related incidents.