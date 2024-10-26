Meghalaya: Extortion Bids on the Rise on Highways in South Garo Hills

Tura: On Friday, an FIR was lodged at Nongalbibra police station by a businesswoman, Dexsit M Sangma, daughter of Lakhi G Marak, a resident of Dobakkol, Nengjagittim, South Garo Hills who fell victim to illegal tax twice in one week in South Garo Hills. Operating a transportation firm that ferries goods from Guwahati to the remote Mahadeo region, her vehicle was stopped by criminals at Panda Reserve forest of Baghmara on the 23rd of this month, she mentioned.

“The unknown individuals claiming to be NGO members detained the vehicle, demanded Rs 6000 and tortured my driver,” stated the victim in her police complaint. “We face extortion twice a week while passing through the national highway from Dainadubi to Moheskola areas, affecting business and forcing farmers to sell products at low prices, indirectly funding extortion,” she added

Despite having a legal license and paying GST, she said that traders and businessmen are facing difficulties and demanded that legal action ought to be taken against such corrupt practices to eradicate extortion.

“According to credible reports from transporters and officials, police have been unlawfully demanding money, and this has been going on for almost a month, causing severe financial strain and disrupting critical work. Even trucks with essential commodities have not been spared,” pointed out Garo group ACHIK.

Cautioning Garo Hills is fast becoming a den for smuggling and other illegal activities, the Garo body wants an impartial probe and fixing responsibility on those police officials behind this illegal practice. “The extortion of honest workers and transporters tarnishes the reputation of Meghalaya Police and undermines public trust in law enforcement,” warned the ACHIK organization in their letter to the home minister.