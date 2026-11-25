Guwahati: Meghalaya is facing a shortage of nearly 70 per cent of specialist doctors, with Tura Medical College reporting around 75 per cent vacant faculty positions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said on 24th November.

Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said attracting specialist doctors to the state remains a major challenge, with recruitment difficulties affecting medical institutions.

Explaining why doctors are reluctant to take up positions, Shylla pointed to family considerations, particularly access to quality schools and educational facilities for their children.

"Doctors will not just come here to work. They also have families, and they look for better schools and educational facilities for their children," the minister said.

His remarks highlight the difficulties faced by the state in attracting qualified medical professionals to institutions located outside major urban centres.

Tura Medical College is facing one of the most serious faculty shortages, with approximately 75 per cent of its faculty positions remaining vacant, according to Shylla.

The vacancies affect professors and assistant professors. The institution requires 97 faculty members to offer 50 MBBS seats. The recruitment challenge has also influenced discussions about the institution's administrative and operational model.

The Meghalaya Government had considered a public-private partnership (PPP) model for Tura Medical College, partly because of difficulties in recruiting faculty members. However, following public opposition, the government decided to retain government control over the institution.

Shillong Medical College is facing a comparatively smaller faculty shortage, with approximately 20 per cent of its positions vacant, Shylla said. The institution has already enrolled two batches of students, marking progress in its academic operations despite the remaining staffing gaps.

The government is also moving forward with infrastructure development for the medical college. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Shillong Medical College's infrastructure development is awaiting vetting by the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

As per information by the Health Minister, the DPR will be forwarded to the Planning and Finance Departments for sanction after the vetting process is completed. The next stage of the process will therefore depend on the completion of the technical review and subsequent departmental approval.

The contrasting vacancy figures at Tura and Shillong Medical Colleges reflect the staffing challenges facing Meghalaya's medical education institutions as the government works to strengthen healthcare and medical education infrastructure.