Meghalaya: FKJGP Criticizes the Reopening of Them Ïew Mawlong Road

Shillong: The FKJGP has criticized the decision of the East Khasi Hills district administration to reopen traffic movement on the road from Ïew Mawlong to Bimola junction via Them Ïew Mawlong from November 4 as just a mere eyewash by the state government, which has failed to relocate the residents of Them Ïew Mawlong.

According to FKJGP vice president Kitboklang Nongphlang, "The announcement to reopen the road is merely an attempt to deceive the people." The government has failed to honour its promises to relocate the residents of Them Ïew Mawlong. The government has closed the road for six years, yet there has been no tangible progress on the relocation. What we are seeing is the rise of drug trafficking and other crimes in the area.”

Nongphlang also opposed the use of ‘Punjabi Lane’ in the notification published by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner on October 30 about the reopening of the road for traffic.

He posed the question, "Is the use of the word 'Punjabi Lane' having any significance to affirm the residential rights of the people of the area, known to all as Them Mawlong?"

Demanding urgent relocation of the residents to decongest the area, the FKJGP leader also said that the state government should not entertain the interference of people from outside the state on this matter.