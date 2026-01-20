Meghalaya Gets New Counter-Insurgency & Anti-Terrorism Training Facility in South Garo Hills

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Integrated Police Welfare Complex and the Counter-Insurgency & Anti-Terrorism School in South Garo Hills district.
He called the initiative a significant step towards strengthening the state’s internal security framework.
Sangma congratulated the Home (Police) Department, and said the completion of the two projects reflected a focused effort to improve infrastructure and training for the police force.
“Glad to inaugurate the Integrated Police Welfare Complex and Counter-Insurgency & Anti-Terrorism School in South Garo Hills District. Congratulations to the Home Police Department for the successful completion and inauguration of these projects,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The Chief Minister further credited the vision behind the project to IGP Davis Marak, who conceptualised it during his tenure as Superintendent of Police.
“This visionary project was conceptualised by IGP Davis Marak during his service as SP, and I congratulate him for his foresight and leadership,” Sangma said, adding that support from the Home Minister and sanction of additional funds helped turn the plan into reality.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the location, Sangma noted that South Garo Hills offers a natural setting suitable for specialised training.
“The location provides a natural environment ideal for advanced training in counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism, benefiting officers from Meghalaya, across the country, and even abroad,” he avowed.
While underlining the need for continuous innovation in policing amid evolving security challenges, Sangma said as challenges evolve with changing technologies, border proximity, and security dynamics, continuous innovation and training remain essential.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to public safety, Sangma said strengthening law and order through better infrastructure, technology, training and manpower remains a top priority.
"Such initiatives would help make Meghalaya safer and more secure," he added.