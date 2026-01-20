Grand Preparations Underway for Hojai District Foundation Day Celebrations

Hojai: The Hojai District Administration is all set to celebrate the Foundation Day of the district on January 25 with a series of programmes at Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar.

The main celebrations will take place at Kachari Maidan, where a colourful cultural extravaganza has been planned to mark the occasion.

As part of the Foundation Day observance, several awareness initiatives have been scheduled across the district. On January 21, a bike rally will be organised to promote road safety awareness. The rally will begin from Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar and pass through National Highway 27 and Nilbagan before concluding at the Bihutali playground in Hojai.

Continuing the awareness drive, an anti-drug awareness programme titled ‘Drug Abuse Prevention’ will be held on January 22 at Haji Anfar Ali College, Doboka. On January 24, Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai will host an awareness programme on the theme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, which will be attended by MLA Angoorlata Deka. On the same day, Lanka College will organise a special programme to raise awareness against child marriage.

The main Foundation Day celebrations on 25 January will feature a morning Prabhat Pheri, a colourful cultural procession, felicitation of eminent personalities, and a grand cultural evening. Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta will also be present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Hojai District Administration has stated that all necessary preparations are in full swing to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the celebrations, making the district’s Foundation Day a memorable one for the people.