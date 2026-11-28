Guwahati: The Meghalaya Government has approached the Meghalaya High Court challenging the discharge of Sonam Raghuvanshi and two co-accused from Arms Act charges in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The Meghalaya Government has filed a criminal revision petition challenging the trial court's 1st July decision to discharge Sonam Raghuvanshi and two co-accused from charges under the Arms Act.

Through the petition, the State is seeking to overturn the discharge order and pursue its challenge to the removal of the arms-related charges from the proceedings.

Advocate General Amit Kumar represented the Meghalaya Government before the High Court. Government Advocate A.S. Pandey assisted him during the proceedings. The matter was heard by Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee at the Meghalaya High Court in Shillong on 26th November 2026.

During the hearing, the State sought condonation of a 42-day delay in filing its criminal revision petition. The High Court issued notice to Sonam Raghuvanshi and the two other respondents, making the notice returnable within three weeks.

The court also directed the State to complete service of the notice within two days. The respondents have been given three weeks to return to court.

The proceedings mark the State's challenge to the trial court's decision concerning the Arms Act charges. The final outcome of the revision petition has not been provided in the supplied report.

The Arms Act charges were added following the recovery of a country-made 7.65 mm pistol, two magazines and two live rounds in Indore on 25th June , 2025.

As per the case chronology, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered from a gorge near Wei Sawdong in Meghalaya on 2nd June , 2025. The accused were arrested on 9th June . The prosecution later filed its original charge-sheet on 5th September , while charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were framed on 28th October .

A supplementary charge-sheet filed on 20th January added the Arms Act charges following the recovery of the firearm and ammunition.

The immediate next step is the completion of service of notice by the Meghalaya Government within the two-day period directed by the High Court.

The respondents have three weeks to return to court in response to the notice. The State's criminal revision petition seeks to challenge the July 1 discharge order. Meanwhile, the murder trial under the BNS is currently under way, according to the supplied report.

The High Court proceedings concern the separate question of the Arms Act charges against Sonam Raghuvanshi and the two co-accused.