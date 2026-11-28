Guwahati: The state of Meghalaya could get a third Lok Sabha seat under the Centre's proposed 50 per cent expansion of parliamentary representation, following the Union Cabinet's approval of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, on 27th November. The proposal could also increase the state's Legislative Assembly strength from 60 to 90 seats.

Meghalaya currently has two Lok Sabha constituencies: Shillong and Tura. Under the proposed 50 per cent expansion, the state's parliamentary representation would increase to three seats.

The Bill proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories. If implemented, Meghalaya would gain one additional parliamentary constituency under the proposed arrangement.

The proposed expansion could change the state's representation in Parliament while retaining its existing inter-state share of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.

The proposal also covers state Legislative Assemblies, with a planned 50 per cent increase in their strength. For Meghalaya, which currently has a 60-member Legislative Assembly, this would mean an expansion to 90 members.

The proposed increase would add 30 seats to the state's existing Assembly strength. However, the change remains subject to the passage and implementation of the proposed legislation.

The expansion plan is intended to apply uniformly across states rather than being limited to Meghalaya.

The government plans to use the 2011 Census as the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries under the proposed delimitation exercise. The accompanying Delimitation Bill provides for constituency restructuring alongside the proposed increase in legislative seats.

A key provision of the proposal is that the existing inter-state share of Lok Sabha seats would remain frozen until 2051.

This means the proposed expansion would take place while maintaining the current distribution of parliamentary seats among states, The Union Cabinet approved the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27.

Parliament is scheduled to consider the constitutional amendment and accompanying Delimitation Bill from November 30, 2026.

The Cabinet's approval marks the government's decision to move forward with the proposed expansion. The changes to Meghalaya's parliamentary and Assembly representation will depend on the legislative process and implementation of the proposals.