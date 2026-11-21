Guwahati: The Meghalaya government on Friday,clarified Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s claim that a college teacher earns Rs 4.5 lakh per month, stating that the figure referred to a historical payment of Rs 4,42,364.

According to the Higher and Technical Education Department, the Chief Minister's reference to a monthly salary of Rs 4.5 lakh was based on figures presented to the Cabinet during a departmental presentation in June 2026.

The department clarified that the presentation recorded a highest monthly payment of Rs 4,42,364 to an individual teacher during a particular month in the past. The amount included additional payments over and above the teacher's regular monthly salary.

"The Hon’ble Chief Minister’s reference to a monthly salary of Rs 4.5 lakh was based on figures presented to the Cabinet during a departmental presentation in June 2026," the department stated.

The government also clarified that the individual who received the historical payment is no longer in service.

The explanation provides context to Sangma's earlier remarks, which had prompted questions from college teachers over the accuracy of the salary figure.

The department stated that the highest monthly salary currently drawn by a serving lecturer in grant-in-aid institutions is Rs 3,88,696.

The highest-paid lecturer is an Associate Professor of History at Lady Keane College. The second-highest salary stands at Rs 3,66,528 and is drawn by an Associate Professor of English at the same college.

The clarification followed objections from Meghalaya College Teachers' Association president Dr Shiv K. Pradhan, who questioned the basis of the Chief Minister's Rs 4.5 lakh salary claim.

Pradhan argued that the maximum basic salary of an Associate Professor under the applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) pay matrix is approximately Rs 2.17 lakh.

The association questioned how the government arrived at the higher figure, particularly when the prescribed basic pay for the highest academic rank was considerably lower.

Its concerns brought the remuneration of deficit college teachers and the government's financial support to grant-in-aid institutions into public discussion.

The Meghalaya government maintained that its financial assistance towards salaries in grant-in-aid colleges reflects its commitment to retaining experienced faculty and strengthening higher education in the state.

The department's figures place the highest current monthly salary at Rs 3,88,696, rather than the Rs 4.5 lakh figure cited in the Chief Minister's earlier remarks.

The salary clarification has therefore addressed the difference between the historical payment and current remuneration, while the questions raised by the teachers' association remain part of the wider discussion over college teachers' pay and service conditions.