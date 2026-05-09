Meghalaya Govt Launches Six-Month Probe Into Garo Hills Poll Violence

The Meghalaya government has set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence and unrest that broke out in the Garo Hills region after nomination papers were filed for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections on March 9.

The inquiry panel will be headed by retired judge Justice T. Vaiphei. The Commission has been formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

According to an official notification, the panel will examine the reasons behind the violence in West Garo Hills, including the loss of lives and damage to property. It will also look into the role of individuals and authorities and check whether there was any failure in preventing the unrest.

The Commission will study the root causes of the violence, identify any administrative lapses, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future. It has also been asked to recommend relief and compensation for people affected by the violence.

The inquiry proceedings will take place in Tura, and the Commission has been directed to submit its report to the Meghalaya government within six months.

Furthermore, The government said the panel will have full powers under the Commissions of Inquiry Act and may seek help from officials and experts during the investigation.