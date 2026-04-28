Poll violence erupts in Barrackpore ahead of PM rally; clashes between BJP and TMC supporters

NEW DELHI: Monday's violence in Barrackpore, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has raised significant concern, especially since it occurred ahead of PM Modi's public rally.

The clashes between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress have led to arrests, raising political temperatures ahead of Wednesday's second round of Assembly elections in the state. The incident involved crude bombs being thrown at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party nominee for Bhatpara constituency, Pawan Kumar Singh, following a skirmish.

The situation escalated as both parties engaged in stone-throwing and physical fights, with local police facing difficulties in controlling the situation.

Pawan has been defending the seat he won twice since the 2019 by-election, when his father, Arjun Singh, vacated the seat to contest the Barrackpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The senior Singh went on to defeat Trinamool Congress candidate Dinesh Trivedi, who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Trivedi has recently been appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (IANS)

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