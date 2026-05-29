Meghalaya Govt Pushes to End Coal Mining Ban Through Scientific Mining Framework

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reiterated that the State government is making sustained efforts to resolve the long-standing issues surrounding coal mining in the State and pave the way for scientific and legally compliant mining practices.

Addressing concerns related to the mining sector, Sangma, who also holds the Mining and Geology portfolio, said the government has been persistently engaging with the Centre and various regulatory authorities to ensure that coal mining activities in Meghalaya can resume in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

He maintained that the government remains committed to balancing economic interests with environmental safeguards and legal requirements laid down by the judiciary and national regulatory bodies.

“Negotiations with the Government of India are ongoing to ensure sustainable mining practices,” the Chief Minister said, while highlighting the challenges faced by thousands of small-time miners and workers dependent on the coal economy for their livelihood.

The Meghalaya government has been attempting to move away from the controversial and hazardous rat-hole mining system, which was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 over environmental and safety concerns. Since then, the State has been pushing for scientific mining methods that comply with environmental norms and mining regulations.

Sangma said the introduction of scientific mining would not only revive economic activities in coal-bearing regions but also generate employment opportunities and improve infrastructure development in remote areas. According to him, the government’s broader strategy is aimed at ensuring long-term economic sustainability for communities dependent on mining activities.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that ongoing infrastructure and development projects linked to mining regions would provide wider economic benefits, including improved tourism connectivity and better access to remote villages across the State.

Coal mining continues to remain a politically and economically sensitive issue in Meghalaya, particularly in districts such as East Jaintia Hills, where a large section of the population is directly or indirectly dependent on the sector. The State government has repeatedly argued that a complete halt to mining activities adversely affected local livelihoods and revenue generation.

The government has in recent years granted several mining licenses under the scientific mining framework, marking what it describes as a gradual transition toward regulated and environmentally sustainable extraction practices in Meghalaya.