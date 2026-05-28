Meghalaya Nears Completion of India-Bangladesh Border Fencing, Says Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the border fencing work along the India-Bangladesh international border in the state is nearing completion, with only around 40 to 45 kilometres of the total stretch left to be fenced.

Highlighting the progress of the border infrastructure project, Sangma said nearly 400 kilometres of fencing work has already been completed across the state.

“About 10 per cent work remains due to local issues,” the Chief Minister said, while noting that the government is actively engaging with residents in the affected areas to resolve concerns linked to the remaining stretches.

“We are talking to the locals and trying to solve the genuine issues,” he added.

Sangma further asserted that Meghalaya has made faster progress in border fencing compared to several other states sharing boundaries with Bangladesh.

“In comparison to other states, Meghalaya is ahead,” he said.

The fencing along the India-Bangladesh border is being undertaken to strengthen border security, enhance surveillance and curb cross-border challenges, including infiltration and smuggling, in the northeastern region.