Meghalaya Govt Rejects Curbs on Outside Tourist Taxis, Pushes Use of Local Operators

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has turned down demands to impose restrictions on tourist taxis coming from outside the state, citing legal limitations.
Instead, the government plans to engage with stakeholders in the tourism sector to encourage greater use of local tourist taxis.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar, with representatives of the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTA) on Tuesday.
The association had sought curbs on the entry of outside tourist taxis, a request the government said could not be implemented under existing laws.
Dhar explained that legal provisions do not allow states to prevent vehicles registered elsewhere from entering Meghalaya, adding, "The Advocate General had also clarified that such restrictions would not be legally tenable".
While rejecting the demand, the government agreed to approach hotel owners, resort operators and tour agencies to encourage them to hire local tourist taxis for visitors. Dhar also emphasised the need for local operators to maintain high service standards, urging them to keep vehicles in good condition and ensure drivers remain disciplined and professional to enhance tourists’ experience.
The state government is also considering additional steps to strengthen tourism, including the development of a dedicated mobile application to showcase Meghalaya’s tourist destinations and related services.