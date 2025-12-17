Mizoram Hosts 23rd North East States Chess Championship

Aizawl: Mizoram is hosting the 23rd North East States Chess Championship, the largest chess tournament in the North Eastern region, at the R. Dengthuama Indoor Stadium, Mualpui. A total of 280 players from different North Eastern states are participating in the four-day championship, which began on December 16 and will conclude on December 20, 2025.

The championship was inaugurated by Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who welcomed the visiting players and officials to Mizoram. In his address, the Minister encouraged participants to explore the state during their stay and invited them to return with their families and friends in the future. He also urged the players to experience the ongoing Winter Festival if time permitted.

Highlighting the growing importance of chess, Hmar said the game has brought recognition and pride to India at the international level. He stated that Mizoram and other North Eastern states should promote chess not only as a competitive sport but also as a disciplined pursuit that can provide international exposure to young talents.

Describing chess as a game of intellect, patience, and discipline, the Minister noted that it helps build mental resilience, especially at a time when social media is affecting the attention span of the younger generation.

Among the participating states, Mizoram has the largest contingent with 103 players, followed by Assam with 52, Sikkim with 49, Nagaland with 16, Arunachal Pradesh with 14, Tripura with 9, and Manipur with 7 players. The championship includes competitions across seven age categories, with 24 women players also taking part.

The tournament is being organised under the leadership of Dr Lalhmuchhuaka, Senior Vice President of the Mizoram Chess Association. K.W. Wajri, President of the North East Chess Forum, and Sharad Agarwal, IPS, Director General of Police, were among the dignitaries who addressed the gathering.

This is the second time Mizoram is hosting the North East States Chess Championship, reflecting the state’s growing role in promoting chess in the region.