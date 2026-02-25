Meghalaya Has India’s Highest HIV Cases: Health Minister

Shillong: Meghalaya has recorded the highest HIV caseload in India, with over 10,000 patients currently receiving treatment, Health Minister W Shylla informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.
He added that the government has approved a Rs 25-crore, five-year intervention plan to tackle the rising number of HIV/AIDS cases.
According to the minister, 10,293 people living with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy in Meghalaya.
Responding to a question from NPP legislator Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, Shylla said the mission-mode programme aims to address what he described as the “alarming rise” in infections.
Over the past decade, the state has recorded 749 HIV-related deaths, with the majority reported from East Khasi Hills (435), followed by West and East Jaintia Hills. Other districts, including Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, and East Garo Hills, reported smaller numbers.
Shylla also clarified that these deaths were due to opportunistic infections rather than HIV/AIDS directly.
Highlighting challenges in controlling the epidemic, Shylla noted that confidentiality under the HIV and AIDS Act, consent requirements for testing, and social stigma hinder early detection and treatment.
“Stigma plays a big role, with many afraid to come forward for testing,” he added.
He further said that the health department is intensifying awareness campaigns to boost treatment uptake.
Shylla emphasized that while HIV remains incurable, it is no longer a death sentence and patients can lead dignified lives with proper treatment.