CJI Suryakant Takes Strong Stand Against NCERT Textbook Chapter on Judicial Corruption

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant on Wednesday took a strong stand against a new chapter in the NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook that addresses judicial corruption.
The CJI further a suo motu cognisance of the matter, terming it a "deep-rooted" and "calculated" move.
During a hearing, CJI Suryakant expressed serious concern, noting that administrative orders have already been passed to address the issue.
Senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, highlighted that the chapter focuses solely on judiciary corruption, ignoring similar issues in bureaucracy and politics.
“I will not allow anybody to defame the institution. Law will take its course,” the CJI emphasized.
The revised textbook, released just days ago, has sparked nationwide debate over how educational content should portray public institutions. Experts argue that while students should understand corruption, singling out the judiciary could undermine faith in the institution, especially as courts push for reforms and tech-driven transparency.
The Supreme Court bench, including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, indicated potential action against those responsible for the chapter.
NCERT may need to revise the content to balance educational objectives with respect for constitutional institutions.
This case underscores the ongoing challenge of teaching civic accountability while maintaining trust in key democratic institutions.
Citizens are reminded to report corruption through official channels like CPGRAMS.
The suo motu proceedings are expected to clarify how educational content should handle sensitive topics without defaming institutions.