Guwahati: Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla has directed the Health and Finance departments to clear pending salaries of contractual employees by 15th December , following reports of payment delays lasting three to four months.

The direction follows reports that several contractual health employees in Meghalaya have not received their salaries for three to four months.

Shylla said he was concerned by the length of the delays and called a meeting with Health Department officials on Tuesday to address the issue.

Explaining his decision, the minister said: “Some of the salaries were pending for three to four months. That is why I found this very alarming and called all the officers of the Health Department to ensure that this kind of thing does not happen.”

He instructed officials to coordinate with the Finance Department to resolve outstanding salary cases within the December 15 deadline.

The directive places responsibility on both departments to address the pending payments.

As per the officials, the delays were linked to financial constraints, coordination gaps and pending approvals between the Health and Finance departments. These issues affected salary processing for contractual nurses, some doctors and wage workers.

Shylla also asked officials to improve coordination so that employees do not face similar payment delays in the future.

The minister's direction seeks to address both the existing backlog and the administrative issues contributing to delayed payments.

The Finance Department has approved the engagement of additional contractual nurses, The December 15 deadline announced by Shylla concerns the clearance of pending salaries, not the approval date for the additional recruitment. The Health Department is also expected to initiate another recruitment process to address staffing requirements.

The additional recruitment comes as Meghalaya expands its health infrastructure, including intensive care units and other departments.

According to the background information provided, the expansion has increased manpower requirements, creating a need for additional healthcare personnel.

The Finance Department's approval for more contractual nurses is intended to support these staffing requirements. The Health Department will need to proceed with the next recruitment process while coordinating with the Finance Department on the necessary financial approvals.

The immediate priority is to clear pending salary cases by December 15, as directed by Shylla. The Health and Finance departments are expected to coordinate on outstanding payments and address the administrative gaps that contributed to the delays.

The minister has also called for steps to prevent a recurrence of the problem, particularly for contractual employees whose salaries have remained pending for several months.