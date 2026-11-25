Guwahati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) opposing the Shillong Ropeway Project met Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan in Shillong on 25th November , seeking his intervention to persuade the state government to scrap the proposed project or relocate it over concerns about environmental damage and the potential impact on an important water source.

The delegation, led by JAC president Deborah Marbaniang and secretary Dr Linda Marbaniang, briefed the Governor on its objections to the proposed location of the Shillong Ropeway Project.

According to Deborah Marbaniang, the Governor gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured its members that he would take up the matter with the state government.

JAC secretary Dr Linda Marbaniang also said the Governor listened carefully to their grievances during the meeting.

The committee is seeking the Governor's intervention to convince the state government to reconsider the proposed location, either by scrapping the project or shifting it to another site.

The JAC has clarified that its opposition is not directed at the ropeway project itself but at the proposed location.

The committee has raised concerns about possible environmental damage and the potential impact on Lum Shyllong, which it identifies as an important water source for Shillong.

According to the JAC, these concerns form the basis of its demand for relocating the proposed project. The committee wants the government to reconsider the location rather than proceed without addressing the issues raised by residents and protesters.

Despite meeting the Governor, the JAC has not announced any withdrawal of its agitation. Its women members will continue their sit-in protest near the statue of U Kiang Nangbah, opposite Civil Hospital in Shillong.

The protest has entered its 20th day, with the committee maintaining its demand for the proposed ropeway location to be scrapped or shifted.

The JAC has also warned that it could intensify the agitation if the state government fails to respond to its concerns.

The continuation of the sit-in is the immediate consequence of the protest group's decision to pursue its demand despite approaching the Governor.

The committee's position remains focused on the proposed location rather than the ropeway project itself. Its members want the government to address the environmental and water-source concerns before proceeding with the proposed site.

The Governor's assurance that he would take up the matter with the state government is the outcome of today's meeting, but the JAC's protest will continue in the meantime.