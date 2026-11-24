Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has issued notices to the state government and other respondents in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the delay in initiating the empanelment process for appointing a regular Director General of Police (DGP).

The Meghalaya High Court is examining a PIL filed by advocate Stevenly Khyriem concerning the delay in initiating the process to appoint a regular police chief.

The petition challenges the state's delay in forwarding the necessary proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is responsible for conducting the empanelment process.

The petitioner has argued that the delay has affected the selection of a regular DGP under the Supreme Court's prescribed guidelines.

The case is being heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh. The court has issued notices to the state government and other respondents.

The petition refers to three communications from the UPSC seeking the state's proposal to initiate the empanelment process.

As per the PIL, the Commission first sought the proposal on 14th May , 2026. It subsequently issued a reminder on 5th August .

On 24th September , 2026, the UPSC sent another communication stating that the proposal was still awaited.

These communications form part of the petitioner's argument that the state had not initiated the required process despite repeated requests from the Commission.

The appointment issue follows the retirement of Idashisha Nongrang on 19th November.

Nongrang was Meghalaya's first woman Director General of Police. Following her retirement, senior-most Additional Director General of Police Anurag Agarwal was assigned the responsibilities of the DGP.

The interim arrangement comes while the process for appointing a regular police chief remains the subject of the legal challenge. The PIL seeks scrutiny of the delay in beginning the empanelment process in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

The Meghalaya High Court has also kept open the state's preliminary objection concerning the petitioner's standing to file the PIL.

This means the question of the petitioner's standing remains available for consideration at a later stage of the proceedings. The court has issued notices to the respondents, but the supplied case details do not record any final ruling on the merits of the petition.

The proceedings will therefore address the issues raised in the PIL, including the delay in forwarding the proposal to the UPSC and the preliminary objection concerning the petitioner's standing.