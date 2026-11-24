Guwahati: A Shillong-based P FR Academy will send its Under-9 and Under-11 football teams to the Bangkok International Super Cup 2026, scheduled from December 3 to 9 in Nang Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

The upcoming tournament will mark P FR Academy's second participation in the Bangkok International Super Cup. The Shillong-based academy previously sent its Under-13 and Under-11 teams to compete in the tournament.

This time, the academy will introduce its Under-9 squad to international competition alongside the Under-11 team. The participation will expose the younger players to opponents from different countries, backgrounds and footballing cultures.

For the Under-9 players, the tournament will provide their first opportunity to test themselves against international opposition. The academy is preparing both squads with an emphasis on technical development and tactical understanding.

P FR Academy Under-9 coach Jewelson Lyngdoh described the international tournament as a valuable learning opportunity for the young players and coaching staff.

Speaking about the experience of competing against international teams, Lyngdoh said, "It has been a valuable experience for us, whereby we have learned a lot and seen the level of competition. We have opponents from different countries, backgrounds, different styles of play and cultures."

He said exposure to different footballing approaches would help the team understand the standard of competition beyond its familiar environment.

Lyngdoh also highlighted the academy's preparations ahead of the tournament, saying, "We have been planning and working accordingly so that our players will be able to compete."

Jewelson Lyngdoh will coach the Under-9 team, which is preparing for its first international appearance at the Bangkok International Super Cup.

Nylla Meri Wahlang, meanwhile, will serve as Head Coach of the Under-11 team. She will lead the older squad during the December tournament.

Both teams will represent the Shillong-based academy, which is returning to the competition after its earlier participation with the Under-13 and Under-11 age groups.

The Under-11 team will aim to compete for the Champions Trophy during the Bangkok International Super Cup 2026.

For the Under-9 squad, the immediate focus will be gaining experience through its first international tournament appearance. The opportunity to face teams with different playing styles and backgrounds is expected to provide valuable exposure.

With both squads preparing for the December 3–9 competition, P FR Academy will look to build on its previous participation while giving another group of young footballers the opportunity to experience international football.