Guwahati: The Education Minister of Meghalaya Lahkmen Rymbui calls on the government, teachers and school managements to identify shortcomings and resolve the ongoing dispute through collective action.

Addressing concerns over the ongoing teachers' agitation, Rymbui acknowledged that problems existed within the education system but declined to comment directly on Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong's controversial “termite” remark against teachers.

“I am not the one who will comment on any statement made by anybody. But we cannot deny that a problem is there, and it depends upon individual judgment what that problem is,” Rymbui said.

The Education Minister referred to the need to identify shortcomings rather than focus on individuals or engage in accusations. “I am not here to identify who, but as a stakeholder, if there are some like that, let us identify and weed out the problem. We are here to resolve,” he said.

His remarks also reflected the need for accountability among teachers and school managements, particularly in addressing concerns about non-performing teachers. Appealing directly to the protesting teachers, Rymbui said everyone had the right to raise concerns but should respect the rights of others.

“Everybody has a right, but let your right not trample upon my right. That is the only thing I request to the striking teachers, let better sense prevail,” he appealed.

He called for cooperation instead of allowing disagreements to affect the functioning of the education system. “In a system like ours, we cannot solve the problem alone, we need to resolve together,” he said.

Rymbui's comments also followed a Facebook post by a former Meghalaya College Teachers' Association (MCTA) general secretary acknowledging the presence of some “bad apples” among teachers.

The minister called for identifying genuine problems and addressing them through collective efforts rather than making individual accusations.

A meeting has been convened by the Director to discuss the concerns. Rymbui's position is that the government, teachers and school managements must work together to resolve the issues.