Meghalaya High Court Orders State to Take Measures to Prevent Accidents

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the Government of Meghalaya to take necessary steps towards the prevention of accidents on the roads of the state. This order came on Monday when the Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding road safety.

On Monday, the High Court of Meghalaya ordered the state government to take concrete measures towards road safety including widening and maintaining roads wherever necessary along with proper regulation of traffic and vending areas in a bit to reduce the risk of road accidents in the state. The Court was hearing a PIL asking the state to ensure road safety and proper regulation of traffic on the roads when it made these comments on Monday.

The Court in an earlier hearing had identified a few key areas where action was necessary. These included the installation of iron plates over manholes on the road, to which the government mentioned that action is being taken to reduce the possible risks from the covers. Another key point highlighted by the Court was to make the CCTV cameras operational, to which the state enumerated the steps taken in that direction.

The Court also ordered the State to file a compliance report in the form of an affidavit and an advance copy of the same to be sent to the petitioner in terms of action taken by the government in this direction.