Meghalaya: HYC to Protest Against Government’s Failure to Control Narcotics Flow

Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) of Meghalaya has announced that it will stage a protest march in the capital city on November 8 against the state government’s failure to control the flow of narcotic substances in the state.

HYC has called out the state government of Meghalaya regarding their failure to implement the seven-point charter of demands towards mitigating the growing narcotics consumption scenario in the state. The organisation has announced that they will be undertaking a protest on November 8 wherein they will march to the state secretariat in Shillong to highlight these problems. They have also called on the citizens to join this rally in large numbers and to support the cause of preventing the consumption of narcotics substances.

The seven-point charter presented by HYC includes the setting up of government-owned treatment centres, setting up of free detoxification OST and daycare centres, establishing fast-track courts for cases under the NDPS Act, working on ways to cut off the supply chains of such narcotics and establishing an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the state capital.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem mentioned that the seven demands from the organisation were included by the state government in the Drug Reduction and Action Mission announced in 2023, but no concrete action regarding the same has been visible yet. He also said that ahead of the march, HYC will hold multiple meetings including October 25 in Umsning, October 28 in Nongstoin, October 29 in Nongpoh, October 30 in Iawmusiang Jowai, October 31 in Mawkyrwat Market, November 1 in Khliehriat, November 2 in Mairang. Smaller meetings will also be organised in multiple locations of state state in this duration, he added.