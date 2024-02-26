Meghalaya: IIM Shillong to Establish Gati Shakti Research Chair Focused on Northeast Logistics

MEGHALAYA: The Indian Institute of Materials (IIM) Shillong is all set to set up the country's first ever Gati Shakti Research Chair. This collaborative project led by the the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) look forward to lead a dedicated research effort to develop a robust multimodal logistics strategy tailored for the NER in particular.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarvananda Sonowal highlights the importance of strategic partnership in realizing the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (bringing India) . Likewise frawing attention to the demographic dividend among India's youth, Sonowal urged students of renowned institutions like IIMs to actively participate in the development agenda of the country. He stressed the importance of NER in the wider context of strategic and investment requirements, with access to international borders and important waterways like the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers .

Mr. Atul Kulkarni, IIM Shillong Governing Council member also stressed an urgent need to strengthen connectivity, ease logistics costs and build an integrated system for seamless movement of goods in the region there. Kulkarni also stressed the need for formulating a comprehensive logistics network master plan covering the entire NER. Dr. DP Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong, reaffirmed the institute’s unwavering commitment to knowledge creation and dissemination, highlighting its vibrant and research based 15-year long journey which is dedicated to academic excellence and social impact. Thus the establishment of Gati Shakti Research Chair at IIM Shillong, is indeed an important milestone for the state of Meghalaya in the effort to usher the economic potential in the Northeast. Thus harnessing the potential of collaborative the research and the robust strategic planning, the program conducted primarily aims to pave the way for a vibrant and robust export policy and thus promoting sustainable development across the north eastern region.