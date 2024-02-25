Assam: Rameshwar Teli and BTR Chief Pramod Boro Unveil a Groundbreaking ₹540 Crores, 20,000 KL Capacity HPCL Depot in Chirang

CHIRANG: The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, and the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, recently announced the construction of an HPCL Petroleum, Oil Lubricants (POL) and LPG depot at Karmadanga in Chirang, BTR.
They marked the beginning of a massive 20,000 KL capacity depot project. This project is HPCL's first of this size in the northeastern region.
Teli noted that this development will bring about an industrial boom in BTR. The project promises not only to create jobs but also to improve local road connectivity and other public services.
Pramod Boro spoke about how this project comes four years after the historic 2020 BTR Peace Accord. This shocked a region that had seen unrest for over forty years, opening the door for progress. In his thanksgiving, he praised the NDA government and state government, headed by Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He appreciated Chirang's local people for providing land for the project.
With ₹540 Crores spread over 78.68 acres, this advanced, 20,440 Kilo Litre capacity project will boost energy access and economic growth in the Northeast. Besides serving Chirang and surrounding areas, it will ensure a consistent supply of LPG to 78 distributorships and 9.2 lakh customers. About 7 lakh Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries will also gain from the project.
A group of top-ranking officials from HPCL, led by the marketing director, Amit Garg, was given a Possession Certificate. It's for over 200 acres of land where an HPCL POL and LPG depot will be built.
Soon, HPCL and the BTC administration will sign a cooperation MoU, Garg informed. It will outline plans for local growth, job opportunities, and other collaborative initiatives during and after the project. It's expected to start in three years. HPCL authorities stated that once ready, the project will secure our energy needs and increase LPG's availability.
The event, marking the occasion, was attended by many dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, senior executive members, and members of the Council Legislative Assembly of BTC.
