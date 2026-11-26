Guwahati: New Motphran parking facilities in Shillong, Meghalaya, have eased parking difficulties for residents, commuters and taxi drivers, reducing the time spent searching for available spaces and the risk of parking-related disputes.

The new Motphran parking arrangements have addressed a longstanding inconvenience for motorists in the locality, where finding an available parking space often meant driving around repeatedly.

People of Meghalaya and taxi drivers said the designated facilities have reduced the time spent looking for parking. The arrangements have also helped lower the risk of disagreements arising from parking-related difficulties.

Previously, motorists frequently struggled to find suitable spaces in Motphran. The situation sometimes resulted in unauthorised parking, disputes and vehicle clamping, adding to the inconvenience faced by commuters and local residents. The introduction of designated and multi-level parking facilities has provided motorists with more organised parking options.

Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Riatsamthiah headman M. Kharkrang welcomed the new facilities, describing them as a practical way to make better use of the limited space available in the locality.

He said the arrangements would provide the desired parking space but emphasised that the facilities should remain dedicated to their intended purpose.

"It will definitely provide the desired parking space. Well planned to make the best use of the limited space available. Hope it will be used only for parking of vehicles, as many a time we have seen parking spaces being converted into commercial spaces, losing away its true intent," he said.

Kharkrang's remarks also highlighted concerns about parking spaces being converted into commercial establishments, potentially depriving motorists of the facilities originally intended for them. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the new arrangements continue to serve vehicle owners and commuters.

The positive response to the new parking arrangements has come from residents and stakeholders representing several localities. These include Wahingdoh, Jaiaw, Mawkhar and R. Pyngrope, along with residents Dashisha Nongklaw and Balajied Nongkynrih.

The facilities are expected to remain useful to residents, commuters, visitors and taxi drivers who need designated spaces to park their vehicles.

The improvement in Motphran has also renewed calls for similar parking arrangements in other parts of Shillong and Meghalaya.

People of Meghalaya have sought additional facilities to address parking shortages and reduce the difficulties motorists face when searching for available spaces.