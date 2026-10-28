Meghalaya: KHADC Halts Shillong Peak Ropeway Construction Over Missing Trading Licence

Guwahati: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has halted construction of the Shillong Peak Ropeway project, which connects Madan Laban to Shillong Viewpoint, over the implementing company’s alleged failure to obtain a mandatory trading licence.

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Winston Tony Lyngdoh said the action was taken after the company failed to comply with repeated requests to secure the required licence.

As per report, after ordering the closure of the construction site, Lyngdoh said the council had issued two show-cause notices to the company in May and September this year for carrying out work without a trading licence.

According to him, the company had responded by assuring the council that it would fulfil the requirements within seven to ten days. However, it has yet to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the relevant authorities, which is necessary to apply for the trading licence.

Lyngdoh said the council would consider the company’s application once all the required documents were submitted. He also warned that the site could be sealed if the company failed to comply with the licensing requirements.

The CEM said the action was intended to uphold the council’s authority and ensure that companies operating in Meghalaya followed the prescribed rules.

He stressed that no company should begin project work without obtaining the necessary trading licence from the council.