Mizoram Border Rail Project Connecting Sairang to Myanmar Frontier Fast-Tracked

Mizoram: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed the comprehensive alignment and operational blueprint for the proposed 230.11-km Sairang–Hmawngbuchhuah rail link alongside top Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials on Wednesday.

The ambitious cross-border corridor will slice southward through six major districts—Aizawl, Serchhip, Hnahthial, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, and Siaha—terminating directly at Hmawngbuchhuah near the India–Myanmar border. The planned network features 20 strategic stations and is engineered to accommodate operating speeds of up to 130 km/hr.

Emphasising regional integration, Lalduhoma thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritizing the state’s logistical development. "The state government has been actively making suggestions to ensure that this mega project provides maximum socio-economic benefit to our people,"

Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated. He further urged railway authorities to strictly apply accurate, native local names across all future stations.

The ₹15,000-crore project is poised to serve as an indispensable geopolitical artery, anchoring India's Act East Policy by seamlessly linking national rail networks directly with the under-construction Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.