Meghalaya: Khasi Chiefs Refuse NOCs for Kulsi Dam as Over 2,000 Protest in Meghalaya

Guwahati: Three traditional Khasi chiefs from Meghalaya have vowed not to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the proposed Kulsi Multipurpose Project, joining more than 2,000 people from indigenous Rabha, Bodo, Garo and Khasi communities in opposing the dam near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The protest was held at Kyrshai playground near Ukiam in Meghalaya and organised by the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Protection Committee, formed in 2025. People raised concerns over displacement, environmental damage, traditional land rights and livelihoods.

The three chiefs were Kestor Manik Syiem Iich of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phlowing Syiem Nongbak of Hima Nongmynsaw and Order Syiem Sad of Hima Rambrai.

Speaking to media, Kestor Manik Syiem Iich said projects involving land in Meghalaya required the consent of the relevant traditional authorities. He confirmed that no NOC had been issued for the proposed dam and that consent would not be granted.

The chiefs urged communities in both states to remain united against the project.

Committee president Albert Nonglang said the dam could affect around 46 villages. The proposed 62-metre-high project has raised concerns over its potential ecological and social impact on Assam’s Kamrup district and Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district.

As per the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the project envisages 55 MW of hydropower generation and irrigation benefits for around 26,000 hectares, alongside flood-management benefits.