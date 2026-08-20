Meghalaya Tourism Helpline Number for Tourists Amid Border Tensions

Guwahati: Today, the Meghalaya Tourism Department has issued a public advisory urging tourists and visitors to remain vigilant and follow official instructions while travelling in and around Shillong amid prevailing tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The department has also launched a toll-free helpline, 1800-599-2026, to assist tourists facing difficulties during their stay. Tourist have been advised to contact the helpline for support or guidance whenever required.

The advisory is particularly relevant for tourists travelling by road between Assam and Meghalaya, as concerns over the inter-state border situation continue. Shillong, one of the Northeast’s major tourist destinations, attracts visitors from Assam and other parts of the region throughout the year.

The Tourism Department has urged tourists to exercise caution and comply with directions issued by the Government . It has also cautioned visitors against relying on rumours or unverified information circulating on social media. Tourists have been advised to obtain updates only from official and verified sources and follow all instructions issued by the authorities while travelling in and around Shillong.